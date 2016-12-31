Road death toll at 56

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Firefighters inspecting the scene of the accident where a 10-wheeler truck collided with a vehicle at Kalokolevu along the Queens Highway last week. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE road death toll stands at 56 compared with 62 for the same period last year.

This is according to the statistics released by the Fiji Police Force.

The Fiji Police Force and Land Transport Authority (LTA) are conducting a joint operation during this festive season until January 15 in an effort to reduce road accidents.

LTAs acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi said the authority was targeting a reduction of up to 15 per cent this year in road fatalities.

"We have already shown a reduction of more than 10 per cent,"he said.

Meanwhile, Fiji Police Force deputy director traffic control Superintendent of Police Richard Raju said drivers must know that spot checks would be conducted

"We want the drivers to know that we are committed to reducing accidents on the road," he said.

"We will be stopping those using cell phones. We will be checking on driving and drinking," SP Raju said.

"We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday and we will be doing our best to ensure that unsafe, thoughtless drivers do not interfere with this."