Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road death toll at 56

Litia Cava
Saturday, December 31, 2016

THE road death toll stands at 56 compared with 62 for the same period last year.

This is according to the statistics released by the Fiji Police Force.

The Fiji Police Force and Land Transport Authority (LTA) are conducting a joint operation during this festive season until January 15 in an effort to reduce road accidents.

LTAs acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi said the authority was targeting a reduction of up to 15 per cent this year in road fatalities.

"We have already shown a reduction of more than 10 per cent,"he said.

Meanwhile, Fiji Police Force deputy director traffic control Superintendent of Police Richard Raju said drivers must know that spot checks would be conducted

"We want the drivers to know that we are committed to reducing accidents on the road," he said.

"We will be stopping those using cell phones. We will be checking on driving and drinking," SP Raju said.

"We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday and we will be doing our best to ensure that unsafe, thoughtless drivers do not interfere with this."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)