Food safety advice

THE sale of safe food is the foremost responsibility of food business operators.

The comment was made by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, as many Fijians look forward to the New Year festivities which will definitely involve food.

Ms Akbar said consumers usually bought foods which had date markings such as "best before" and "expiry dates" that had well expired.

She said these simple mistakes could be avoided if consumers had basic understanding of food safety tips.

"It is also the responsibility of any consumer to know how safe the food he or she is purchasing to avoid preventable food-borne illnesses and diseases that negatively impact our health and economy," she said.

"And given the recent flash flooding, that also raises concern on food-borne diseases and communicable diseases as well.

"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has a commitment to improve food safety especially during this festive season and recent flash flooding."

Ms Akbar said the ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Local Government that governs all municipal councils.

She said they have been receiving reports from consumers on certain eateries being non-compliant with occupational health and safety standards and the ministry's monitoring unit was closely following up these cases.

She said there had not been any reports on food borne illnesses received so far following the flash floods brought about by the recent tropical depression TD04F.