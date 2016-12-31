Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Service a priority

Litia Cava
Saturday, December 31, 2016

ENSURING that services offered in hospitals and health centres around the country are not affected during this festive season remains a priority for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, says director nursing Selina Waqa.

"Before the festive season begins, we usually instruct our hospital managers to work out the leave schedules for our nurses and doctors and this is done in order to ensure services offered in our hospitals are not affected as most people would want to go on a break,"she said.

"We do not want our health centres or hospitals to be vacant because the health of our people is our priority and until now we have not received any complaints from members of the public on this issue."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ms Waqa revealed that the nurse to patient ratio in Fiji stands at one nurse to 12 patients in general hospital wards.








