Club hours research quizzed

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says a report by police on club opening hours and its effect on the public last year questioned Government's decision.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the report contained the opinion of a few people regarding the effect of extended club opening hours in the country.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said since Government directed that club opening hours be extended, it was the duty of police to provide the necessary security based on the decision.

"When I looked at the report I questioned those presenting the report whether they were questioning Government's decision to open nightclub hours," he said.

"I had asked them to consider whether reports of people drinking and partying in public places, in places where they should never be have been reduced, to which they replied that it was effective.

"Therefore I told them to look at it this way, we have people who want to go out and enjoy themselves in a designated space where we can concentrate our attention and reduce the use of resources attending to reports from neighbourhoods around the country."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said this was one of the reasons they had not changed nightclub opening hours during this festive season.

Meanwhile, last year the then police commissioner Ben Groenewald told this newspaper that a research team from the Fiji Police Force was analysing the effects of nightclub opening hours on individuals and communities in Suva.

Mr Groenewald had said the results of the research would be discussed with the Minister for Home Affairs, who would then decide whether there was a need for change to club opening hours.