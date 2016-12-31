Man remanded for firearms case

/ Front page / News

A 42-YEAR-OLD man charged with allegedly using his firearm to threaten a neighbour has been remanded in custody until January 13.

Mohammed Talim Khan of Sabeto appeared before Magistrate Siromi Turaga in Nadi yesterday.

Mr Khan is charged with failing to keep his firearm in a safe and secure place, carrying a firearm in public without a lawful excuse (firearms were discovered in his vehicle) and for the possession of a firearm without a licence.

He is alleged to have fired a shot to threaten a neighbour.

Divisional prosecuting officer western Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Prasad appeared for police prosecution. The court was informed that police allegedly seized two firearms, one of which was a pistol, from the vehicle of the accused. Prosecution objected to the bail, citing the need to protect the community and that the charges against the accused were serious.