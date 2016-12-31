Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Arrests over robbery, assault

Shayal Devi
Saturday, December 31, 2016

POLICE arrested two men over separate incidents with help from the public.

Divisional police commander western Senior Superintendent of Police Marika Kotoisuva said in the first incident, a pilot got off a taxi at Navakai in Nadi on Christmas Day and an unknown person grabbed his bag.

"A few metres away, a man who saw what happened apprehended the suspect and called the police," he said.

"Two days after, a 54-year-old man allegedly assaulted his wife, who was rushed to the Nadi Hospital.

"The woman was later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where she is currently admitted.

"The suspect was arrested by a member of the public who brought him to the Nadi Police Station in a taxi."

While acknowledging the efforts of the public, SSP Kotoisuva said members of the community were urged to contact police if they faced safety risks.








