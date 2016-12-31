Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Hunt on for daylight rape suspect

Talebula Kate
Saturday, December 31, 2016

THE Fiji Police Force is investigating an alleged assault and rape case in Suva yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said there was a report lodged at the Totogo Police Station of an alleged assault and rape of a 23-year-old student at Holland St in Suva.

Ms Naisoro said the student was walking in that vicinity yesterday morning when the alleged incident happened.

"Investigators from Totogo are hunting for the suspect and anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 9905646," she said.








