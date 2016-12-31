Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fire deaths

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, December 31, 2016

THERE have been seven deaths this year from structural fires, says National Fire Authority chairman Francis Kean.

Mr Kean is calling on the nation to be vigilant and adhere to fire safety messages as the country approaches the new year.

The authority noted an increase in structural fires this year, 138 incidents compared with 127 during the same period last year.

"This increase in structural fires continue to be a major concern for the NFA," said Mr Kean.

"Statistics reveal an increase in residential fires when compared with last year and the major cause of these fires has been electrical related."

He said the authority placed efforts in creating effective awareness campaigns for 2017 to help address the issue.

"NFA is currently negotiating with business houses for partnership corroborations in the implementation of fire safety awareness campaigns using high visibility advertising modes," Mr Kean said.

"NFA will review its fire safety awareness programs to ensure that these messages are delivered effectively to the community."

NFA responded to a total of 4161 emergency calls as at the end of November this year.

The authority has also reported several developments taking place this year, including the construction of five fire stations at Korolevu (31 kilometres from Sigatoka), Korovou in Tailevu, Seaqaqa, Taveuni and Savusavu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)