Fire deaths

THERE have been seven deaths this year from structural fires, says National Fire Authority chairman Francis Kean.

Mr Kean is calling on the nation to be vigilant and adhere to fire safety messages as the country approaches the new year.

The authority noted an increase in structural fires this year, 138 incidents compared with 127 during the same period last year.

"This increase in structural fires continue to be a major concern for the NFA," said Mr Kean.

"Statistics reveal an increase in residential fires when compared with last year and the major cause of these fires has been electrical related."

He said the authority placed efforts in creating effective awareness campaigns for 2017 to help address the issue.

"NFA is currently negotiating with business houses for partnership corroborations in the implementation of fire safety awareness campaigns using high visibility advertising modes," Mr Kean said.

"NFA will review its fire safety awareness programs to ensure that these messages are delivered effectively to the community."

NFA responded to a total of 4161 emergency calls as at the end of November this year.

The authority has also reported several developments taking place this year, including the construction of five fire stations at Korolevu (31 kilometres from Sigatoka), Korovou in Tailevu, Seaqaqa, Taveuni and Savusavu.