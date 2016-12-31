Families start back to school shopping

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Customers checking the stationery supplies at the Post Fiji during the back to school shopping yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

BACK to school shopping has already started as people crowd into Suva to buy books and stationery for their children.

Mereani Rogosau, a mother of four children, was shopping for her children's textbooks when a team from this newspaper met her yesterday.

"I had bought some books and stationery yesterday (Thursday), spending about $500," she said.

"Today (yesterday) I will just buy the leftover items on the book list," she said.

"Two of my children are in Year 8 and surprisingly there are a lot of textbooks being required by the schools for parents to buy."

Post Fiji Ltd's head of retail and marketing Isaac Mow said the crowd turnout at Post Fiji had been reasonable as people started preparing for the new school year since the Christmas week.

"We noticed most parents coming in instead of buying gifts for Christmas," he said.

"They had already started purchasing items for their back to school shopping."