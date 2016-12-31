Red Cross hard at work

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Red Cross Society has been hard at work helping those affected by the recent flooding in Ra.

A 15-member team of volunteers was mobilised and has been in Rakiraki since December 20 for a 10-day operation that will conclude today. To date, the volunteers have been able to reach 60 families in 21 villages and communities.

Society's divisional services coordinator west Maciu Bolaitamana said the only day the team rested was on Christmas Day.

"Those who were reached were given tarpaulins, clothing, blankets, cooking sets and dignity kits for women and children," he said.

"From the start of the operations, the Rakiraki branch of the Fiji Red Cross has been working closely with the Government Emergency Operations Centre set up in Rakiraki and closely collaborating in the distribution of our non-food items to the affected communities.

"Some of the villages that we have been able to reach are Nayaulevu, Nausori, Tobu, Nalalawa, Bucalevu, Nasukamai and Vatusekiyasawa, to name a few."

Mr Bolaitamana said health risks was an area of concern for the team.

"We will be working closely with Government in the region to ensure that we curb any of these health risks from escalating."