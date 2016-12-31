Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water woes

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, December 31, 2016

INOKE Nalewena and his family have had no decent water supply for 30 years.

They and three other families of Vico settlement off Savusavu Village in Ra have been carting water from boreholes or the nearby Wainibuka river for daily use.

Post flood, the families' only source of water supply has been rainwater and sometimes they wait for the river water to get a bit clean to use for cooking.

"It's been this way for so long, it's normal," said Mr Nalewena, 56. We've tried talking to the relevant authorities but we've been told that the nearest water source is too far."

Villages along the Kings Highway also face a similar predicament. Their water source is more than 10 kilometres away from the village setting.

Barotu Village headman Maciusela Tulewa said water was sourced from Mataveikai Village, more than 10km away. The village was completely flooded on December 19 and debris damaged water pipes.

"We have requested for assistance from both the Commissioner Western and the Water Authority on supplying us with materials that will enable access to regular water supply," said Mr Tulewa.

"Right now we are sourcing water from one tank and it's shared among 120 other families in several communities."

Mataveikai Village supplies water to several settlements in the area, including Qaqa, Naina, Naova, Wairua, Vuniseva, Kunimukuni and Rokoroko Village.

Mr Tulewa is optimistic that water supply would normalise once the materials come through.

Questions sent to the Water Authority of Fiji remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night and attempts to reach the Ra provincial administrator on the matter were unsuccessful.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)