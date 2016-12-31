Water woes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inoke Nalewena and his granddaughter Ateca Ligatabua cart water from Wainibuka River at Dawa settlement in Ra. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

INOKE Nalewena and his family have had no decent water supply for 30 years.

They and three other families of Vico settlement off Savusavu Village in Ra have been carting water from boreholes or the nearby Wainibuka river for daily use.

Post flood, the families' only source of water supply has been rainwater and sometimes they wait for the river water to get a bit clean to use for cooking.

"It's been this way for so long, it's normal," said Mr Nalewena, 56. We've tried talking to the relevant authorities but we've been told that the nearest water source is too far."

Villages along the Kings Highway also face a similar predicament. Their water source is more than 10 kilometres away from the village setting.

Barotu Village headman Maciusela Tulewa said water was sourced from Mataveikai Village, more than 10km away. The village was completely flooded on December 19 and debris damaged water pipes.

"We have requested for assistance from both the Commissioner Western and the Water Authority on supplying us with materials that will enable access to regular water supply," said Mr Tulewa.

"Right now we are sourcing water from one tank and it's shared among 120 other families in several communities."

Mataveikai Village supplies water to several settlements in the area, including Qaqa, Naina, Naova, Wairua, Vuniseva, Kunimukuni and Rokoroko Village.

Mr Tulewa is optimistic that water supply would normalise once the materials come through.

Questions sent to the Water Authority of Fiji remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night and attempts to reach the Ra provincial administrator on the matter were unsuccessful.