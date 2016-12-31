MRD: Not crude oil

/ Front page / News

THE Mineral Resources Department has concluded that the substance found in a river near Barotu Village in Ra is not crude oil.

MRD director Raijeli Taga said a survey would have to be conducted to determine the source of the oil.

"We have had the sample analysed by the University of the South Pacific Institute of Applied Sciences and they have identified that it is oil, but not crude oil," she said.

"So the source of this water refined oil is likely to be from waste fuel from boats and surface run offs. A more thorough survey needs to be carried out to determine this."

Early last month the villagers of Barotu were baffled when they found oil in the Wainasogai River, which runs next to the village.

Ms Taga said they would report test findings to the village once they received all results.

"The village of Barotu will be informed and advised on this in due course.

"We are still awaiting results for the sediment collected from the site before we inform them all of relevant findings from the sampling done."