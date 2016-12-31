Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Damaged bridges a concern for villagers

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, December 31, 2016

DAMAGED bridges serving as crossings to the upper reaches of the Ra Province continue to be a subject of concern for commuters.

After Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, the bridges in Nasau Rd and Namara Village from the Burenitu end had washed away and the Fiji Roads Authority built temporary bridges on both sites.

However, last week's downpour and flooding washed away these temporary crossings.

Samisoni Garia, 25, a resident of Lau settlement off Savusavu Village, said travellers had to wade across waterways and this was risky for children.

"There was a temporary crossing here and it was washed away by strong currents," he said.

"For three days we waited for water levels to recede before we could actually cross.

"All nine families of the settlement had gone to a relative's home up on the hill for Christmas because there was nowhere else we could go after the bridge was damaged."

Apenisa Tamadra of Navitilevu Village said they had to resort to carrying sacks of goods across the river.

The Lau bridges served as an alternative route for those from Nasau district in the highlands.

Ra provincial administrator Elimi Rakoduvu on Thursday confirmed a temporary crossing has been developed at Namara Village.

Questions sent to the Fiji Roads Authority on development plans for proper bridges to be built in the said areas remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








