Landowning units cash in on bauxite

OF the three landowning units involved in the mining of bauxite at Nawailevu in Bua, the mataqali Naicobo has so far received more than $1.3 million in royalties.

Landowning units spokesperson, Vilikesa Kaidawa said since mining began in Nawailevu, the mataqali Noro has so far received about $70,000 while the mataqali Nalutu received close to $300,000.

Mr Kaidawa said they were expecting their future generation fund of $600,000 soon.

"In a meeting with stakeholders and the Land Bank Unit in Nadi last year we had been advised and agreed to invest our money in investment banks," he said.

"Talks and plans are underway between the three mataqali, Government and line agencies on ways to invest the money to benefit future generations as well.

"We are looking into starting business ventures and investing in the education of children within the three mataqali as a way of securing the future."

Mr Kaidawa said they had identified suitable investment institutions like the Unit Trust of Fiji, Fijian Holdings, Reserve Bank of Fiji and Fiji National Provident Fund.

"Government has already begun talks with these institutions in its efforts to assist the mataqali and we are thankful for their efforts," he said.

Responding to queries from this newspaper, the Ministry of Lands deputy secretary Malakai Nalawa said they would await clearance from the permanent secretary before clarifying issues regarding the future generation funds.