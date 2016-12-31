Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, December 31, 2016

BLACK markets will be closely monitored by police during the New Year celebrations, says divisional police commander northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Shiri Singh.

SSP Singh said black markets were illegal and it meant that people were going against the law to trade goods and services.

"Black markets have been going on for years and people don't realise that these operators are illegal," he said.

"If an illegal operator or owner of a black market gets caught up with the law by selling liquor, then they will be charged for illegal sale of liquor."








