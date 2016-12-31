NDMO sends team to Qamea

/ Front page / News

A TEAM from the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has been sent to Dreketi Village on Qamea Island to verify reports received by the office.

Responding to queries sent by this newspaper yesterday, the NDMO refused to shed more light on the team and the purpose of their trip.

Earlier, this newspaper had sent questions regarding the landslide which unearthed graves at Togo Village on Qamea. Villagers were worried about the effects that exposed human remains would have on their health.

Togo Village headman Kiso Cama said that some "tapa" exposed in mud piles from their former gravesite still looked new.

Queries sent to the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar regarding the issue were forwarded to the NDMO.

People on Qamea Island also raised concerns on the lack of a health centre on the island after its only medical facility was destroyed by a massive landslide at Dreketi Village.

Kocoma villager Taraivini Waqalevu said people had to spend money to go to Taveuni, which is an hour's boat ride, to receive medical services.

Attempts to get a comment from NDMO director Akapusi Tuifagalele yesterday were unsuccessful and this newspaper was informed by his staff that he opted not to speak to the media because it was his last day in office.