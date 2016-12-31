Police on alert

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A police officer controls trafffic in Labasa Town yesterday. Police will intensify their presence this weekend. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

DIVISIONAL police commander northern Senior Superintendent of Police Shiri Singh highlighted the need for people to be safe during the New Year celebrations this weekend.

A team of police officers will monitor the movement of people in Labasa Town tonight as people count down to 2017.

SSP Singh said their operations were normal, but they would get more teams to work together to make sure that the public was safe.

"There will be no extra hours of operations for all nightclubs in the Northern Division and so the public should know that nightclubs will operate on normal hours, which means they will close at 1am on normal time," he said.

SSP Singh said people should be extra careful in the midst of the hype.

"We have to be extra careful this part of the year because a lot of merrymaking and drinking is involved," he said.

"Our concern is the safety of the public so be responsible to avoid any incidents during this festive season."

Pontoon Nightclub manager Namrata Singh said that as much as they wanted extra opening hours for nightclubs, they must abide by the laws.

"The nightclubs will operate on their normal hours and that is from 8pm to 1am which is fine with us," she said.