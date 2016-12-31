Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police on alert

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, December 31, 2016

DIVISIONAL police commander northern Senior Superintendent of Police Shiri Singh highlighted the need for people to be safe during the New Year celebrations this weekend.

A team of police officers will monitor the movement of people in Labasa Town tonight as people count down to 2017.

SSP Singh said their operations were normal, but they would get more teams to work together to make sure that the public was safe.

"There will be no extra hours of operations for all nightclubs in the Northern Division and so the public should know that nightclubs will operate on normal hours, which means they will close at 1am on normal time," he said.

SSP Singh said people should be extra careful in the midst of the hype.

"We have to be extra careful this part of the year because a lot of merrymaking and drinking is involved," he said.

"Our concern is the safety of the public so be responsible to avoid any incidents during this festive season."

Pontoon Nightclub manager Namrata Singh said that as much as they wanted extra opening hours for nightclubs, they must abide by the laws.

"The nightclubs will operate on their normal hours and that is from 8pm to 1am which is fine with us," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)