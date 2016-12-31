Cruise ship visits Suva on last stop of tour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cruise liner 'Celebrity Solstice Valletta' tourists Murray and Viv Payne of Australia, with Lenaitasi Temo in front of Prouds, Suva. SHIVIKA MALA

SUVA was a hive of activity yesterday as more than 2850 passengers disembarked from the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice.

The ship, which docked at the Kings Wharf early yesterday morning, provided the opportunity for handicraft stores and street vendors to sell their products.

Kathy Mitchell, 72, from Australia, said it was her first time to visit Suva.

"I have been to Fiji before but only to Lautoka. This is my first time here and I am really excited to be here. I am looking forward to visiting the gardens and the Fiji Museum," she said.

"I have been on cruises before but I have never visited a place like Suva. My husband and I always talked about visiting Suva and since today is my birthday, my wish has been fulfilled. We are on a 12-day trip and Fiji is our last stop.

"We have been following and researching on Fiji for some time now and our next plan is to visit the place with our children and grandchildren."

Viv and Murray Payne last visited Fiji in 2005 and they were surprised with the changes Suva City had gone through since then.

Mrs Payne said she was thrilled at the changes that had occurred since they last visited the place.

She said people on the streets who greeted them were very welcoming and joyful.