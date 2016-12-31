FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

No better place then the butcher's shop to bring 2016 to a close.

Some people were at a supermarket butcher's shop lined up to have their frozen chicken and lamb cut up.

In front of them was a lady telling the salesman what to do.

"Smaller please, that one is too big, cut it smaller. That one slice it," she told the salesman.

Beachcomber heard that people standing behind her were frustrated because of the long wait.

"Hey lady, make up your mind. There are so many of us waiting," one guy standing behind her said.

The lady turned around and told those standing behind her: "You all just have patience."

The salesman started packing the chicken pieces and looked at the lady and asked: "I come and cook it too?"

Beachcomber heard that the lady just stormed out of the supermarket, leaving the chicken pieces behind.

Happy New Year!