Parties hold talks

THE representatives of three political parties met in Suva this week and continued their discussions on forging a united front to contest the 2018 general election.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji Labour Party (FLP) leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Jagath Karunaratne from the Fiji United Freedom Party held discussions on Wednesday.

A joint statement from the three parties said they met informally in preparation for the full meeting of the invited parties in early January.

Mr Rabuka said the united front concept was welcomed by SODELPA members at the party's constituency meeting held around Suva.

"Our first step in this direction was to present a joint submission by SODELPA, FLP, People's Democratic Party, Fiji One Party and the Fiji United Freedom Party to the UN rapporteur on racial discrimination who was in Fiji last month to receive the views of political leaders and civil society on the subject," he said in the statement.

Mr Chaudhry said the feedback from people had been positive since the media reported the unity initiative being taken by some opposition parties.

"People are eager for a change of government and are hoping to see the emergence of a united opposition to make it possible," he said.

Mr Karunaratne said in the statement "there cannot be and should not be anyone who would not agree on unity if they are concerned about the country as a whole".

The group plans to approach other prominent opposition politicians, trade unions, business and community leaders, and youth groups to join the unity movement.

The group agreed to approach the National Federation Party which was part of the initial talks with SODELPA and FLP on the coalition issue.