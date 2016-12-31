Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parties hold talks

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, December 31, 2016

THE representatives of three political parties met in Suva this week and continued their discussions on forging a united front to contest the 2018 general election.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji Labour Party (FLP) leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Jagath Karunaratne from the Fiji United Freedom Party held discussions on Wednesday.

A joint statement from the three parties said they met informally in preparation for the full meeting of the invited parties in early January.

Mr Rabuka said the united front concept was welcomed by SODELPA members at the party's constituency meeting held around Suva.

"Our first step in this direction was to present a joint submission by SODELPA, FLP, People's Democratic Party, Fiji One Party and the Fiji United Freedom Party to the UN rapporteur on racial discrimination who was in Fiji last month to receive the views of political leaders and civil society on the subject," he said in the statement.

Mr Chaudhry said the feedback from people had been positive since the media reported the unity initiative being taken by some opposition parties.

"People are eager for a change of government and are hoping to see the emergence of a united opposition to make it possible," he said.

Mr Karunaratne said in the statement "there cannot be and should not be anyone who would not agree on unity if they are concerned about the country as a whole".

The group plans to approach other prominent opposition politicians, trade unions, business and community leaders, and youth groups to join the unity movement.

The group agreed to approach the National Federation Party which was part of the initial talks with SODELPA and FLP on the coalition issue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)