Jai faces setback, seeks help

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, December 31, 2016

JAI Karan was left frustrated yesterday after finding out that his name was not on the list of people approved to receive assistance under phase 2 of the Help for Homes initiative.

Mr Karan, 77, said he had travelled from his home in Deepwater, Tailevu, on Thursday but found out from the Help for Homes team in Korovou that his name was not on the list of recipients.

He claimed many people in his area faced a similar situation.

Mr Karan said he was told that he would have to wait for an assessment to be made of his home before he could be deemed eligible for the initiative.

"I am living alone and my house was destroyed when the hurricane came. It shook the whole house and the roofing iron sheets began leaking and the walls started to fall out.

"I am a bit weak now and I don't think I will be able to pay for the repairs myself.

" I am dependent on welfare assistance and they pay me $50 every month. And I am just hoping that Government can step in and help me as soon as possible."

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, acknowledged that names of affected families may not be on the National Disaster Management Office listing.

However, he said, allowances had been made for this.

"The dimension and nature of the assessment was demanding after Severe TC Winston," he said.

"In the HFH phase 2, allowance is made for affected homeowners who are not on the list. At the registration centres, military engineers are on site to understate verification for damaged houses that are not part of the master list.

"All in all, this is a mopping up execution plan to ensure that no one is left behind.

"Affected homeowners should be wise in the use of the e-cards and be ready with the list of materials from their own carpenters before they purchase hardware materials."








