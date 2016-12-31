Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A new dawn arrives for Help for Home recipient

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, December 31, 2016

A NEW year and a new start. That is how Dakuinuku villager Eminoni Vakarusabola reacted as he received Government assistance during phase 2 of the Help for Homes initiative yesterday.

Mr Vakarusabola, 23, was among hundreds of people who met the Help for Homes team in Korovou and the father-of-one said he would greet 2017 on a high.

He said his residence at Dakuinuku Village in Tailevu was completely destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston earlier this year.

Mr Vakarusabola said his family had faced difficult times, but with the $7000 given to him by Government, he would be able to build back stronger.

"I also want to thank the Government for giving us this assistance and remembering Fijians staying in the villages," he said.

"This assistance will give us a chance to recover and though this assistance was held up for quite some time we are happy that it has finally reached us."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)