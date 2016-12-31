A new dawn arrives for Help for Home recipient

/ Front page / News

A NEW year and a new start. That is how Dakuinuku villager Eminoni Vakarusabola reacted as he received Government assistance during phase 2 of the Help for Homes initiative yesterday.

Mr Vakarusabola, 23, was among hundreds of people who met the Help for Homes team in Korovou and the father-of-one said he would greet 2017 on a high.

He said his residence at Dakuinuku Village in Tailevu was completely destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston earlier this year.

Mr Vakarusabola said his family had faced difficult times, but with the $7000 given to him by Government, he would be able to build back stronger.

"I also want to thank the Government for giving us this assistance and remembering Fijians staying in the villages," he said.

"This assistance will give us a chance to recover and though this assistance was held up for quite some time we are happy that it has finally reached us."