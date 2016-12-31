Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

7s sacrifice

Vuniwaqa Bola-Bari
Saturday, December 31, 2016

AS much as he wants to start his new job as coach of the Fiji 7s team, Gareth Baber will miss his wife and children when he arrives in the country next week.

Baber will leave his family in Hong Kong when he takes up his new post. He jets into the country on January 3.

Three days away from flying out of Hong Kong to assume his predecessor Ben Ryan's mantle, Baber said his initial thoughts upon arrival would be on the squad he would work with.

"I am preparing to leave Hong Kong and will fly out on January 2 to arrive in Fiji on January 3," he said.

"Whilst I will be sad to leave Hong Kong and the friends and colleagues I have made, it is my wife Danielle and three kids — Amy, Adam and Steffan — whom I will miss the most."

Speaking to this newspaper from Hong Kong, Baber said: "However, I am excited at the new challenge I have ahead.

"My initial thoughts will surround the squad which is assembling for the next legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and ensuring that they are given enough time and space to prepare properly."

The series resumes in Wellington on January 28-29 then on to Sydney on February 4-5.

Believing in the Fijian boys and what former coach Ben Ryan has left behind, the Welshman understands that his would-be new gladiators know international rugby and the standards required to be able to perform at the top level.

"My job will be to enable them to do this and meet the challenge. Beyond that, I know that there is some longer term planning that will need consultation and then acted upon."

The national team will go into camp after Baber's arrival.

Baber's wife and children are expected to join him in mid-2017.








