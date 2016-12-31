The final journey

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Leone Navuda (left) releases a bouquet of flowers into the ocean with close family members farewelling 22 year old Nemia Cakauvatu out at sea yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

GALOA Village in Serua came to a standstill yesterday as villagers farewelled one of their sons.

Nemia Cakauvatu, 22, went missing at sea during a fishing trip with some family members last Wednesday.

Efforts by police and Galoa villagers to search for him proved futile. The search was called off this week.

Mr Cakauvatu's partner Camere Ravouvou, who is three months pregnant, hopes to have a son and name him after his father.

The family had a memorial service for Mr Cakauvatu in Galoa yesterday afternoon.