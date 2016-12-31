Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

The final journey

Litia Cava
Saturday, December 31, 2016

GALOA Village in Serua came to a standstill yesterday as villagers farewelled one of their sons.

Nemia Cakauvatu, 22, went missing at sea during a fishing trip with some family members last Wednesday.

Efforts by police and Galoa villagers to search for him proved futile. The search was called off this week.

Mr Cakauvatu's partner Camere Ravouvou, who is three months pregnant, hopes to have a son and name him after his father.

The family had a memorial service for Mr Cakauvatu in Galoa yesterday afternoon.








