Lami residents advised to store water

Update: 10:05PM RESIDENTS in Lami and surrounding areas are advised to store up on water from tonight as engineers from the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) work on a burst main at Wairua in Tamavua.

Water supply will be disrupted from 9pm tonight (26/12) to 6am tomorrow (27/12).

The authority has strongly advised its customers residing in the area to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

And as in such situations, the authority has assured that water carts will be on standby to service those in affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 10am tomorrow.

The authority has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and has advised customers with further queries to contact customer care officers on 3346777, and 5777 for Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users, and or email contact@waf.com.fj