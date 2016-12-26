Vakatawa named in Planet Rugby Team of the Year

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:03PM FIJI-born rugby star Virimi Vakatawa continues his success journey in France as he was named in the Planet Rugby Team of the Year last week.

Vakatawa showed impressive rugby for both France 7s and 15s side.

The 24-year-old former Nasinu Secondary School scholar is in the country to spend Christmas with his families.

The Planet Rugby website reported: "An open field for the left wing slot as Vakatawa emerged triumphant over Nemani Nadolo, Charles Piutau, Simon Zebo and Julian Savea. Vakatawa defied convention by starting for France in the Six Nations having not played XVs for some time, and throughout that tournament and the November Tests impressing with his size and speed. A huge threat to defences, and as France progress, watch out."

Vakatawa earlier told Times Sport he would join France team early next month to prepare for the Six Nations before joining the 7s camp for Singapore and Hong Kong 7s tournament.

Vakatawa departs Fiji on Saturday.