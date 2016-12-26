Fiji Time: 5:21 PM on Monday 26 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vakatawa named in Planet Rugby Team of the Year

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 5:03PM FIJI-born rugby star Virimi Vakatawa continues his success journey in France as he was named in the Planet Rugby Team of the Year last week.

Vakatawa showed impressive rugby for both France 7s and 15s side.

The 24-year-old former Nasinu Secondary School scholar is in the country to spend Christmas with his families.

The Planet Rugby website reported: "An open field for the left wing slot as Vakatawa emerged triumphant over Nemani Nadolo, Charles Piutau, Simon Zebo and Julian Savea. Vakatawa defied convention by starting for France in the Six Nations having not played XVs for some time, and throughout that tournament and the November Tests impressing with his size and speed. A huge threat to defences, and as France progress, watch out."

Vakatawa earlier told Times Sport he would join France team early next month to prepare for the Six Nations before joining the 7s camp for Singapore and Hong Kong 7s tournament.

Vakatawa departs Fiji on Saturday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Government MP charged with assault
  2. Fiji rugby great passes on
  3. Lotus Exchange robbery suspect denied bail
  4. Hunt on for attacker of police vehicle
  5. Fiji Police charge man for aggravated robbery
  6. Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers
  7. Reginald's Christmas miracle
  8. Open prison at Christmas
  9. Me dua na veivaqaqai: Rabuka
  10. Special court sitting for robbery suspects

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  2. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  3. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  5. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  6. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Critical two rushed to hospital Thursday (22 Dec)
  8. Family sits on roof during flooding Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  10. Fijian player dies in NZ Wednesday (21 Dec)