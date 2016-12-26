Fiji Time: 5:21 PM on Monday 26 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Medics student, accomplice fronts Court

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 4:56PM A 19-YEAR-old Fiji medical student charged with obtaining stolen items told the Suva Magistrates Court today that he was seeking bail to prepare for his new school year.

Shalveen Prakash appeared in a special court sitting before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

Mr Prakash's lawyer Amrit Chand told the court his client was a first time offender and also needed to prepare for the new school year.

Objecting to bail, prosecution told the court that Mr Prakash partnered with another accused, Kelepi Vakacegu, who also appeared in court yesterday charged with stealing $4000 in cash and a mobile phone.

The court heard that both accused worked as partners and were a threat to the public at large.

Mr Prakash was released on a $500 bail with his parents acting as his surety.

Mr Ratuvili ordered that Mr Prakash who would be staying with his parents in Tuidalia, Nadi to report to the Nadi Police Station every Wednesday and Friday.

Mr Vakacegu had his application for bail rejected because he did not have a proper surety.

The duo allegedly stole the cash and the phone from the Poly Products office.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Government MP charged with assault
  2. Fiji rugby great passes on
  3. Lotus Exchange robbery suspect denied bail
  4. Hunt on for attacker of police vehicle
  5. Fiji Police charge man for aggravated robbery
  6. Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers
  7. Reginald's Christmas miracle
  8. Open prison at Christmas
  9. Me dua na veivaqaqai: Rabuka
  10. Special court sitting for robbery suspects

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  2. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  3. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  5. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  6. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Critical two rushed to hospital Thursday (22 Dec)
  8. Family sits on roof during flooding Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  10. Fijian player dies in NZ Wednesday (21 Dec)