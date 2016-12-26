Medics student, accomplice fronts Court

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:56PM A 19-YEAR-old Fiji medical student charged with obtaining stolen items told the Suva Magistrates Court today that he was seeking bail to prepare for his new school year.

Shalveen Prakash appeared in a special court sitting before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

Mr Prakash's lawyer Amrit Chand told the court his client was a first time offender and also needed to prepare for the new school year.

Objecting to bail, prosecution told the court that Mr Prakash partnered with another accused, Kelepi Vakacegu, who also appeared in court yesterday charged with stealing $4000 in cash and a mobile phone.

The court heard that both accused worked as partners and were a threat to the public at large.

Mr Prakash was released on a $500 bail with his parents acting as his surety.

Mr Ratuvili ordered that Mr Prakash who would be staying with his parents in Tuidalia, Nadi to report to the Nadi Police Station every Wednesday and Friday.

Mr Vakacegu had his application for bail rejected because he did not have a proper surety.

The duo allegedly stole the cash and the phone from the Poly Products office.