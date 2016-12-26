Dangerous on our roads over festive weekend

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:05PM DESPITE awareness activities about safe driving and anti-drink driving, some motorists continue to put lives at risk.

SSP Mahesh Mishra, the director of traffic at the Fiji Police Force, made the comment following a weekend of traffic infringements.

Mishra said 17 people spent the weekend in custody after being found driving while under the influence of liquor.

The Police traffic department issued 260 infringement notices over the weekend, the majority of which were for speeding.

Police and the Land Transport Authority have an active campaign to keep our roads safe which ends in the middle of January.