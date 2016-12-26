Brief showers forecast

Update: 3:54PM THE national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast brief showers over the interior and eastern parts of the larger island to midnight tomorrow.
In its bulletin
issued this afternoon, the centre forecast fine weather elsewhere apart from
isolated afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.
Moderate
southeast winds, fresh at times, have also been forecast with moderate to rough
seas.
Forecast for Wednesday is fine weather apart
from brief showers over the interior and eastern parts of the larger islands.