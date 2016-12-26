Brief showers forecast

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:54PM THE national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast brief showers over the interior and eastern parts of the larger island to midnight tomorrow.

In its bulletin issued this afternoon, the centre forecast fine weather elsewhere apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.

Moderate southeast winds, fresh at times, have also been forecast with moderate to rough seas.

Forecast for Wednesday is fine weather apart from brief showers over the interior and eastern parts of the larger islands.