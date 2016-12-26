Fiji Time: 5:21 PM on Monday 26 December

Brief showers forecast

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 3:54PM THE national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast brief showers over the interior and eastern parts of the larger island to midnight tomorrow.

In its bulletin issued this afternoon, the centre forecast fine weather elsewhere apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.

Moderate southeast winds, fresh at times, have also been forecast with moderate to rough seas.

Forecast for Wednesday is fine weather apart from brief showers over the interior and eastern parts of the larger islands.








