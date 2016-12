/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRA contractors begin repair work on potholes. Picture: SUPPLIED/FRA

Update: 3:51PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) contractors have started carrying out pothole repairs to get the roads back to a trafficable condition.

In a statement, the authority stated that while a few roads remained closed, motorists were advised to drive with extreme caution.

Meanwhile, both the Queens Road and Kings Road were open to all traffic.