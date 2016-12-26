Fiji Time: 5:21 PM on Monday 26 December

Former Fijians gift inmates' children

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 3:15PM CHRISTMAS could not have been any better this year for 100 children whose fathers are behind bars at the Suva Corrections Centre.

These children were gifted a gift pack each by the Fiji Corrections Services, and delivered to them yesterday by a group of Fijians living in Australia as part of their charity work in giving back to the community.

Adi Litia Rarawa, whose husband Isimeli is the chairman of the Rody Hill Uniting Church (Fijian) Congregation of Sydney, said they were privileged to be given the opportunity to give gifts out to the children.

She said the idea to make these children feel special came from a member of the congregation who was an ex-offender.

"He shared how it had touched him when he found out that his children had received gifts from a particular organisation while he was in prison," Mrs Rarawa said.

"For that thoughtful act, it made a different in the lives of his children, especially when their dad was away and he didn't spend Christmas with them."

She acknowledged the FCS for facilitating their requests for names.

"We worked from the list given, each member of the congregation was given a name each of a person to prepare gifts for them and we had them shipped across to Fiji."

She said they remained hopeful that FCS would allow them to do the same next year as they hoped to have this as an annual event.

With the help of the FCS chaplain, Reverend Josefa Tikonatabua, the gifts were distributed yesterday to the families who turned up to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

Reverend Tikonatabua also extended FCS's heartfelt gratitude to BSP Life for its $1000 donation to FCS to assist inmates' children.








