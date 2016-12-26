Fiji Time: 5:22 PM on Monday 26 December

Fiji Government MP charged with assault

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 1:37PM FIJIFirst Member of Parliament Balmindar Singh has been charged by Police for one count of assault.

Confirming this, Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Mr Singh was arrested last Friday night for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man of Nadera inside a nightclub in Suva.

Ms Naisoro said Mr Singh was charged and bailed after he had sought medical examination.

She said the MP would be summoned to appear in court at a later date.

Read tomorrow's newspaper edition for a detailed report.








