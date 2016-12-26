Fiji Government MP charged with assault

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FijiFirst MP Balmindar Singh faces a charge of assault. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:37PM FIJIFirst Member of Parliament Balmindar Singh has been charged by Police for one count of assault.

Confirming this, Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Mr Singh was arrested last Friday night for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man of Nadera inside a nightclub in Suva.

Ms Naisoro said Mr Singh was charged and bailed after he had sought medical examination.

She said the MP would be summoned to appear in court at a later date.

Read tomorrow's newspaper edition for a detailed report.