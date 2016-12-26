Mobile firm warns customers against hoax

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji Head of Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:20PM MOBILE company Vodafone Fiji has advised its customers receiving Viber messages claiming they have won a lottery that those are hoax calls.

The company is aware that some of its customers had, of late, been receiving Viber messages on their mobiles from unknown persons claiming to be Vodafone staff advising them of the win and for them to contact a certain number to claim their prize.

Head of Vodafone Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad said those hoax calls and messages were sent with an intention to defraud customers.

"We advise all our customers not to reply or take calls and or viber messages from strangers," Mr Prasad said in a statement published on the company website.

He said the simple test customers could take was to ask themselves whether they had participated in any such competition of lottery to have won such a prize.

"We would like to advise the customers that these hoax messages and calls are not issued by Vodafone Fiji and we urge our customers to exercise caution and not to partake in responding to any such messages from unknown sources and parties.

"We continue to block such international numbers that have been identified as the origins of these hoax messages.

"Viber is third party Over the Top (OTT) app not within the control of network operators and consumers are advised to make themselves aware of the risks associated with using such third party applications."

Mr Prasad urged Customers to be vigilant and exercise caution and self-restraint so they do not become victims of such fraudulent acts.

"Customers should not partake in responding to any messages or calls from unknown sources and parties and verify directly with our customer care service before revealing important personal details or be lured into making any payment to unknown third parties."

Customers are advised to contact the customer care hotline number 123 for any further assistance.