Fiji rugby great passes on

LICE MOVONO
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 11:50AM MESAKE Seavula, who represented Fiji in both Rugby League and Rugby Union, passed away on the weekend at Namatakula on the Coral Coast.

The older brother of famed Rugby dual international Noa Nadruku, Seavula was on a visit from Australia where he had lived.

The village rugby club made the announcement on its facebook page this morning.

"The Ratu Filise Rugby Club is today mourning the passing away of dual international Mesake Seavula, the older brother of Noa Nadruku. Seavula was on holiday in the village of Namatakula when he passed away on Friday morning.He was visiting the village with younger brother Noa Nadruku," the club stated.

"He assisted the boys during the Central Coast 7s and also worked with current coach Etika Tovilevu to win the Amazing Coastal 7s this month."

Seavula is survived by his wife, daugher Qivi Seavula and son Anare.








