Lotus Exchange robbery suspect denied bail

+ Enlarge this image Sunia Conaqio appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court in a special sitting today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 11:32AM THE Suva Magistrates Court denied bail to the man charged with aggravated robbery for his involvement in a $60,000 loot at Lotus Exchange in Suva because it was not in the public interest to release him on bail.

Sunia Conaqio appeared in a special court sitting before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

Defence lawyer Jolame Uludole applied for bail citing his client's constitutional right and that he had been held in police custody for more than 160 hours, and that he had cooperated with Police.

Prosecution objected to bail saying it was an indictable offence.

The court also heard that Conaqio had a habit of escaping from lawful custody, having pending matters before the court and that he had reoffended while on bail.

Magistrate Ratuvili adjourned the matter to January 9 for mention.