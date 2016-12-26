Fiji Time: 5:22 PM on Monday 26 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Lotus Exchange robbery suspect denied bail

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 11:32AM THE Suva Magistrates Court denied bail to the man charged with aggravated robbery for his involvement in a $60,000 loot at Lotus Exchange in Suva because it was not in the public interest to release him on bail.

Sunia Conaqio appeared in a special court sitting before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

Defence lawyer Jolame Uludole applied for bail citing his client's constitutional right and that he had been held in police custody for more than 160 hours, and that he had cooperated with Police.

Prosecution objected to bail saying it was an indictable offence.

The court also heard that Conaqio had a habit of escaping from lawful custody, having pending matters before the court and that he had reoffended while on bail.

Magistrate Ratuvili adjourned the matter to January 9 for mention.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Government MP charged with assault
  2. Fiji rugby great passes on
  3. Lotus Exchange robbery suspect denied bail
  4. Hunt on for attacker of police vehicle
  5. Fiji Police charge man for aggravated robbery
  6. Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers
  7. Reginald's Christmas miracle
  8. Open prison at Christmas
  9. Me dua na veivaqaqai: Rabuka
  10. Special court sitting for robbery suspects

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  2. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  3. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  5. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  6. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Critical two rushed to hospital Thursday (22 Dec)
  8. Family sits on roof during flooding Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  10. Fijian player dies in NZ Wednesday (21 Dec)