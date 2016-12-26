Special court sitting for robbery suspects

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The safe that was recovered in Wailoku. Picture: SUPPLIED/FIJI POLICE

Update: 11:04AM THREE men charged in separate aggravated robbery cases are appearing in a special court sitting in Suva at this hour.

The first, accused of stealing a safe containing $60,000 from the Lotus Exchange in Suva, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The other two men allegedly stole $4000 cash and a mobile phone from Poly Products.

On Friday December 23, a man charged with two counts of aggravated robbery appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court.

He is alleged to have stolen stole cash and $3000 worth of assorted jewellery from a senior executive of Rajendra Supermarket.