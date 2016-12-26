Reginald's Christmas miracle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former Fijian national Reginald Bali. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:57AM IT felt like a Christmas miracle for a former Fiji resident here for a visit when he lost his passport and found it at the Fiji Times when he came to report it missing.

Thirty-year-old Reginald Bali came to Fiji three days ago and needs to return to Sacramento, California by the end of the week.

But his return was in question when a backpack containing his passport was stolen.

The former local banker had gone shopping on Christmas eve in Suva when his backpack was stolen from his car.

He was convinced the item was stolen from his car either while the vehicle was being washed or while parked outside MHCC.

"In the evening, when I went home and looked for the bag, I realised it was missing," Mr Bali said.

"I immediately went to the Korovinia Police Post who sent me to the Valelevu Police Station to file a complaint so I could get a replacement passport."

For most of Christmas Day, Mr Bali tried to access local services to get a replacement passport and he was quite worried given that his American residency status was imprinted on his missing passport.

Mr Bali was visibly upset when News reporters and security guards at The Fiji Times informed him that staff had gone on holiday.

In the middle of discussing his predicament, a security guard searched showed some materials found in the company waste care bin overnight.

Among wallets, ID cards and bank cards was Mr Bali's passport.

"I migrated in 2014 and this is my first trip back home since leaving. I only came for my brother-in-law's funeral and everything was so busy.

"I was sad and couldn't do anything. I called home and told my wife everything and we were so worried.

"I am so excited that it was found today. I just can't explain how happy I am because this means I can fly back home, no problems. No running around here and there. This is my Christmas miracle."