Fiji Time: 5:21 PM on Monday 26 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM: Sharing the Christmas spirit

MERE NALEBA
Monday, December 26, 2016

Update: 8:46AM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on every Fijian to share the Christmas spirit through helping those that are in need.

He made particular reference to those still reeling from the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Winston and also tropical depression TD04F.

In his Christmas message, PM Bainimarama said Christmas was a time for joy, reflection and expressing love for one another.

"May the joy and peace of the Christmas season be with every Fijian," Mr Bainimarama said.

"I wish you all a blessed and safe Christmas."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Government MP charged with assault
  2. Fiji rugby great passes on
  3. Lotus Exchange robbery suspect denied bail
  4. Hunt on for attacker of police vehicle
  5. Fiji Police charge man for aggravated robbery
  6. Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers
  7. Reginald's Christmas miracle
  8. Open prison at Christmas
  9. Me dua na veivaqaqai: Rabuka
  10. Special court sitting for robbery suspects

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  2. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  3. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  4. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  5. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  6. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Critical two rushed to hospital Thursday (22 Dec)
  8. Family sits on roof during flooding Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  10. Fijian player dies in NZ Wednesday (21 Dec)