WAF estimates $1.8m preliminary damage bill

Update: 8:44AM PRELIMINARY damage costs to Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) assets around the country as a result of TD04F now stands in excess of $1.8million.

WAF acting chief executive officer Saman Ekanayake revealed this in their situation report last Friday as their engineers work on repairing damaged pumps at its two main pumping station in the Central Division.

Repair works were carried out at the Waimanu and Wainibuku pumping stations, the Tamavua Water treatment plant, and the pumping station in Rakiraki.

In Rakiraki, a portable water pump has been installed and is providing most of that town's water requirements after flooding disrupted the Rakiraki Pump Station operation.

The station's two pumps that had been clogged with mud because of flooding should be operational by now and water supply normalised.

Mr Ekanayake said water carts were on standby should they be required.

As those works continue, all customers are strongly advised to boil water before consumption; and also encouraged to harvest rain water in clean storage containers.

Below is an updates from the four divisions as of last Friday.

Central/EasternDeuba/Naboro/Navua

All water operations in the areas above are normal, and normal water supply is being delivered to customers and nearby areas.

For RKS, very little inflow of raw water is being supplied from the source and a team is currently inspecting the situation.

For QVS, the pump is currently switched off and a team is also assessing the situation on the ground.

Suva/Nausori

Most operations continue as normal, however, there has been an unplanned Power Shut Down at the Waila Treatment Plant.

Power supply has been restored at the Raralevu Pumping Station.

The Wainibuku Pumps 3, 4 and 6 are running on GenSets.

Electrical and mechanical teams are on standby to check Gensets for each pump station.

Water is currently being carted to affected customers in Sakoca, Tacirua Heights, Dokaisuva, Tacirua 6 miles, Raiwaqa Settlement in Navua, Panaromic, Forestry Training in Colo-i-suva, Toninaiwau, Savutalele, Khalsa Road, and Raralevu.

A total of 18 water trucks have been deployed for this.

WESTERN DIVISIONRakiraki

The Qalau Intake is currently operating with one pump, the WAF team are currently bailing debris from the bore-hole.

A 300KVA standby generator is still in operation at the Qalau pumping station.

The Nakasia dam and Narara dam road are inaccessible due to flood waters.

The Mead Road is closed due to damaged bridge.

Five water carting trucks have been deployed to all metered areas affected.

A team is currently attending to a 150mm burst main at Wairuku.

Sigatoka

All operations are normal.

Tavua

All operations are normal.

Ba Water and Sewage

All operations are normal.

Lautoka Water

All operations are normal.

Natabua Sewage

All operations are normal.

Nadi

All operations are normal.

Navakai Sewage

All operations are normal.

NORTHERN DIVISIONLabasa Water

Due to heavy rain, blockages have occurred at the Nasalasala distribution main.

A team has been dispatched to attend to the problem.

Also, heavy rain had caused a landslide that exposed a 150mm rising main to the Nabekavu reservoir.

Taveuni

Water operations continue as normal with customers living in Waiyevo, Somosomo, Naselesele and Bucalevu, all receiving water supply.

Trucks have been engaged for water carting services in these areas to non-metered residents.

Dreketi Village, Qamea

A team was deployed last week to assess the situation on the ground.

Lau Group

For Vanuabalavu, normal water supply continues.