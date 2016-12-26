Open prison at Christmas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inmates spend Christmas with their families. Picture: SUPPLIED/FCS

Update: 8:42AM THE immediate family of inmates serving time in correction facilities around the country were allowed a whole day visit to spend Christmas in prison with them.

"In doing so, FCS is bringing Christmas and the day's message of love, sharing, forgiveness and hope t`o those who have fallen in the wrong side of the law," the DCS said.

Seventy-five year-old Kusitino Buka of Lautoka woke up early to be able to prepare food for the day.

Mr Buka has two sons in prison so he was thankful for the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with them.

"We want to thank FCS for allowing us to spend Christmas with our lives ones. They are here because of some of their wrong judgement and we always think about them during special occasion such as this but we are thankful to be given the opportunity to bring Christmas and the days message to them," Mr Buka said.

54 year-old Asena Nakesa left Malolo Island on Christmas eve so she wouldn't miss the opportunity to be with her loved ones.

"It's Christmas and we want to spend it with our loved ones. My brother has been in jail for the past 9 years and this is the first time for us to be allowed to spend Christmas with them," Ms Nakesa said.

"Our 87 year-old mother had also wanted to come when we were informed that we could spend Christmas with our family member inside but I had to beg her not to come because she is old and traveling by boat and on the road will be hard for her."

Suva resident Veronica Naduva, accompanied her children and grandchildren to visit her son at the Naboro Maximum Facility.

"Today is one of the happiest days of my life because I'm able to spend Christmas with my son. People may have a different perspective about them being jailed but FCS is changing that perspective and I'm so grateful that this event is being organised for us to come and enjoy it with our loved ones."

Commander Kean thanked the men and women of FCS who sacrificed time with family to make the special visit possible on Christmas Day.