Fiji Police charge man for aggravated robbery

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police load the safe that was recovered at Wailoku. Picture: SUPPLIED/FIJI POLICE

Update: 6:23PM THE 30-year-old man who was arrested at a Suva hotel for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case at the Lotus Money Exchange outlet in the capital has been charged.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed a few minutes ago to Fiji Times Online that the man has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

She said the man would be produced in a special court sitting tomorrow.

In the meantime, the hunt continues for the other suspects.

Ms Naisoro said two others would also be produced for a separate aggravated robbery case for allegedly stealing money from a safe belonging to Poly Products.