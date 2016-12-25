Fiji Time: 8:54 PM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Police charge man for aggravated robbery

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Update: 6:23PM THE 30-year-old man who was arrested at a Suva hotel for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case at the Lotus Money Exchange outlet in the capital has been charged.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed a few minutes ago to Fiji Times Online that the man has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

She said the man would be produced in a special court sitting tomorrow.

In the meantime, the hunt continues for the other suspects.

Ms Naisoro said two others would also be produced for a separate aggravated robbery case for allegedly stealing money from a safe belonging to Poly Products.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reginald's Christmas miracle
  2. Man arrested for Fiji exchange loot, safe recovered
  3. Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers
  4. Lend a hand this Christmas: Rabuka
  5. Fiji authorities target enhanced land management
  6. Peace and unity in Christmas
  7. Opposition leader remembers affected families
  8. Evaluate your role and the way you do police work
  9. Family of four loses home in fire
  10. Second Lautoka fire leave 5 homeless

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  3. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  4. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  5. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  8. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  10. Critical two rushed to hospital Thursday (22 Dec)