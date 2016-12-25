International judges for Pacific pageant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Christine Hsu and Gregg Cannizzaro (middle) are two of the five judges who will decide Pacific representative to the World Supermodel Pageant in Macau next May. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:54PM A PANEL of expatriate judges will decide the Pacific representative to the World Supermodel finals to take place in Macau in May 2017.

World Supermodel Pacific finals director of media Onisimo Moi said the judges of the Pacific finals, to be held from January 4-8, would be led by Duane Gazi-White.

Gazi-White who is director of scouting and development at Trump Model Management in New York, is best known for having given Fijian model Phillipa Steele her break at an international modelling contract.

According to the pageant website, the winner of the Macau finals will get a year's contract with the same outfit which began Steele's career, Trump Model Management.

"The winner will win a trip to Macau in May 2017 to compete at the World Supermodel Production International Finals where the overall winner will win a one-year modelling contract with Trump Model Management."

There are four judges on the panel including also Gregg Cannizzaro, who runs and owns internet streaming video entertainment platform called Go Indie TV based in Long Island, New York.

Cannizzaro is best known for having produced the show 'Talk Soup' which aired on the E! Entertainment Television from 1991 to 2002.

Go Indie TV is media partner of the Macau finals for the World Supermodel Pageant.

From Taiwan Republic of China is the third judge, Ethel Huang, who according to Mr Moi is the director of glamour for Bella Shoes.

"Ethel Huang is looking for brand ambassadors for her brand in (Taiwan) China," Moi said.

The fourth judge is Christine Hsu who is director of operations for the World Supermodel Production's international competition.

The final judge is New Zealand national Natalie Marletta who is general manager at The Pearl South Pacific Resort, which has been the host for the competition since it came to Fiji in 2012.

Mr Moi says the host is Rashgene Gazi-White, a nursing supervisor who is the husband of Duane Gazi-White.

The Fijian contestant at the pageant is former Miss Fiji Zaira Begg.