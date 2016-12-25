Fiji Time: 8:54 PM on Sunday 25 December

18 trucks cart water; WAF continues repair works

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Update: 5:11PM EIGHTEEN trucks have been deployed for the carting of water for both Suva and the Rewa deltas.

This as engineers from the Water Authority of Fiji work round the clock to repair damage to its pumping stations at Waimanu and Wainibuku following TD04F, and is said to have affected delivery to nearly 50,000 customers.

At Waimanu, a main pipe transporting water from the pumping station to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant has been seriously damaged attributed to the landslide that occurred there last Tuesday morning.

WAF acting chief executive officer Saman Ekanayake said their crew were addressing the damage but because there were stabilization problems in setting the pipe, it could take up to a week to repair.

He said WAF was now sourcing water from the Savura Pumping Station and headwork's 1, 2 and 3 "but this is far short of providing the water to satisfy customer demands".

The Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, he said was still recovering from damage that occurred to a major piece of machinery early last week that cut off tap water supply. 

"Add TDO4F to the problems and water carting that began at the water treatment plant now continues with the added burden of the damage to Waimanu," Mr Ekanayake said in their situation report.

Water carting now continues in Tacirua Heights, Khalsa Road, Sakoca area, Tacirua Village, Tacirua 6 miles, Savutalele area, Doka nai Suva, Colo-i-Suva Village, Colo-i-Suva Forestry, and Upper Ragg Avenue.

He said in many other areas around Suva, customers may experience low water pressure, especially in elevated area due to the damage at Waimanu.

For the Waila Treatment Plant, a combination of electrical faults as well as significant leaks in the delivery system have resulted in, at worst water carting for many customers, but with those living in elevated areas, loss of water pressure. 

Mr Ekanayake said there were still areas in the Rewa delta still underwater.








