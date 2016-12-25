PM: Sharing the Christmas spirit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:53PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on every Fijian to share the Christmas spirit through helping those that are in need.

He made particular reference to those still reeling from the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Winston and also tropical depression TD04F.

In his Christmas message, PM Bainimarama said Christmas was a time for joy, reflection and expressing love for one another.

"May the joy and peace of the Christmas season be with every Fijian," Mr Bainimarama said.

"I wish you all a blessed and safe Christmas."