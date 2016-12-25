Second Lautoka fire leave 5 homeless

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM WHILE many families nationwide are celebrating Christmas with families and friends, the same cannot be said for a family at Balawa Road in Lautoka who lost their home in an early morning fire today.

And this unfortunate incident comes two days after a family of four in Waiyavi also lost their home in a fire last Friday.

As for this incident, National Fire Authority media relations officer Ritesh Kumar said the fire at Balawa Rd, Field 40, destroyed the family's wooden and corrugated iron flat.

He said their fire station in Lautoka received the fire emergency call and immediately responded.

"Upon arrival at 7.33am, the fire team saw a flat fully engulfed in flames. The fire team used deliveries of water from the two fire trucks and a hydrant in the area to extinguish the fire," Mr Kumar said.

He said their firefighters were able to save a house a few metres away.

"The family was at home when the fire happened and managed to get out of the house safely but one adult was injured whilst escaping and he was taken to hospital for medical treatment."

NFA investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.