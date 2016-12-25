Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Sunday 25 December

Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Update: 3:26PM IT will be a Christmas to remember for families in Dreketi, Togo, Namata, Kocoma and Naiviivi on the island of Qamea in Taveuni as they try to pick up the remaining bits of their life following massive landslides and flooding they experienced last week.

Dreketi Village headman Jerry Niumataiwalu said people were still trying to come to terms with the damage of 13 homes in the village.

Speaking from Togo Village,  headman Kiso Cama said  that families affected by floods and landslides were still trying to clean their homes, which would take some time.

Villagers of Kocoma and Naiviivi whose houses were inundated with flood waters have been busy cleaning up and restoring their homes.








