Family of four loses home in fire

Update: 1:48PM A FAMILY of four is now homeless after a fire destroyed their three-bedroom concrete home to the ground at Waiyavi in Lautoka last Friday.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) received the emergency call at 9.45pm on the night and immediately responded.

NFA media relations officer Ritesh Kumar said when the brigade arrived at the scene, their firefighters saw the house fully engulfed in flames.

He said the fire team used deliveries of water from the two fire trucks and a hydrant in the area to douse off the flames.

"Firefighters also saved a house a few metres away. No one was injured in the fire," Mr Kumar said.

He said their investigations had begun to determine the cause of the fire.