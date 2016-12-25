Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Family of four loses home in fire

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Update: 1:48PM A FAMILY of four is now homeless after a fire destroyed their three-bedroom concrete home to the ground at Waiyavi in Lautoka last Friday.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) received the emergency call at 9.45pm on the night and immediately responded.

NFA media relations officer Ritesh Kumar said when the brigade arrived at the scene, their firefighters saw the house fully engulfed in flames.

He said the fire team used deliveries of water from the two fire trucks and a hydrant in the area to douse off the flames.

"Firefighters also saved a house a few metres away. No one was injured in the fire," Mr Kumar said.

He said their investigations had begun to determine the cause of the fire.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reginald's Christmas miracle
  2. Man arrested for Fiji exchange loot, safe recovered
  3. Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers
  4. Lend a hand this Christmas: Rabuka
  5. Fiji authorities target enhanced land management
  6. Peace and unity in Christmas
  7. Opposition leader remembers affected families
  8. Evaluate your role and the way you do police work
  9. Family of four loses home in fire
  10. Second Lautoka fire leave 5 homeless

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  3. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  4. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  5. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  8. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  10. Critical two rushed to hospital Thursday (22 Dec)