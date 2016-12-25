Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Sunday 25 December

Peace and unity in Christmas

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Update: 12:48PM CHRISTMAS brings a message of peace and unity.

It is also a time to think about the less fortunate. National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad made these remarks as part of his Christmas message, calling on all Fijians not to forget all those who suffered during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, many of whom were still struggling to make ends meet for themselves and their families.

"More recently those affected by floods need all the compassion and support," Prof Prasad said.

"Let us all use the occasion of Christmas to dedicates ourselves in building peace through freedom, prosperity and god governance for our people.

"I wish everyone a blessed and happy Christmas."

 








