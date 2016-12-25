Peace and unity in Christmas

Update: 12:48PM CHRISTMAS brings a message of peace and unity.
It is also a time to think about the less fortunate.
National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman
Prasad made these remarks as part of his Christmas message, calling on all
Fijians not to forget all those who suffered during Severe Tropical Cyclone
Winston, many of whom were still struggling to make ends meet for themselves
and their families.
"More recently those affected by floods need all the compassion and support,"
Prof Prasad said.
"Let us all use the occasion of Christmas to dedicates
ourselves in building peace through freedom, prosperity and god governance for
our people.
"I wish everyone a blessed and happy Christmas."