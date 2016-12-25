Lend a hand this Christmas: Rabuka

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:21PM THE leader of Fiji's biggest Opposition Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), Major General Rabuka, has urged Fijians who were not affected by TC Winston and or TD04F t reach out to those affected and help out in whatever way they can.

In his Christmas message, Mr Rabuka emphasised on the moral principle of hope, faith and goodwill to all Fijians.

"Christmas is a time of reflection, on the year that has passed, our many blessings and our challenges, we reflect on close family or friends whom we lost during the year, and we also consider as well as our triumphs and achievements," he said.

"This Christmas, I want to focus on our people who continue to deal with the after-effects and destruction wrought by severe TC Winston and tropical depression TD04F.

"For the rest of us who have not been severely affected, let us reach out and help the families affected and facing challenges this Christmas season."

Noting the challenges for Fiji and the world this year, particularly with the two major natural disasters, Mr Rabuka said every person must consider how they could be a blessing to other people facing challenges this Christmas.

"While the people of Fiji practice different faiths, we are united in our wish for peace and I urge us all, to work together and unite to help our nation.

"Christianity for the indigenous people of Fiji, brought us out of cannibalism and tribal wars, it brought literacy and education, and continues to be a force for good in Fiji.

"At this time of year, I echo the message of peace and goodwill to all men in the Gospel of Luke 2:14: Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

"I wish you all a peaceful and blessed Christmas."