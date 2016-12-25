Fiji Time: 8:54 PM on Sunday 25 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Lend a hand this Christmas: Rabuka

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Update: 12:21PM THE leader of Fiji's biggest Opposition Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), Major General Rabuka, has urged Fijians who were not affected by TC Winston and or TD04F t reach out to those affected and help out in whatever way they can.

In his Christmas message, Mr Rabuka emphasised on the moral principle of hope, faith and goodwill to all Fijians.

"Christmas is a time of reflection, on the year that has passed, our many blessings and our challenges, we reflect on close family or friends whom we lost during the year, and we also consider as well as our triumphs and achievements," he said.

"This Christmas, I want to focus on our people who continue to deal with the after-effects and destruction wrought by severe TC Winston and tropical depression TD04F.

"For the rest of us who have not been severely affected, let us reach out and help the families affected and facing challenges this Christmas season."

Noting the challenges for Fiji and the world this year, particularly with the two major natural disasters, Mr Rabuka said every person must consider how they could be a blessing to other people facing challenges this Christmas.

"While the people of Fiji practice different faiths, we are united in our wish for peace and I urge us all, to work together and unite to help our nation.

"Christianity for the indigenous people of Fiji, brought us out of cannibalism and tribal wars, it brought literacy and education, and continues to be a force for good in Fiji.

"At this time of year, I echo the message of peace and goodwill to all men in the Gospel of Luke 2:14: Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

"I wish you all a peaceful and blessed Christmas."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Reginald's Christmas miracle
  2. Man arrested for Fiji exchange loot, safe recovered
  3. Unforgetable Christmas for Qamea villagers
  4. Lend a hand this Christmas: Rabuka
  5. Fiji authorities target enhanced land management
  6. Peace and unity in Christmas
  7. Opposition leader remembers affected families
  8. Evaluate your role and the way you do police work
  9. Family of four loses home in fire
  10. Second Lautoka fire leave 5 homeless

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  3. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)
  4. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  5. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Crash Kills 2 Friday (23 Dec)
  8. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  9. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  10. Critical two rushed to hospital Thursday (22 Dec)