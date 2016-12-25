Evaluate your role and the way you do police work

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police officers at their thanksgiving service at the Fiji Police headquarters. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:15PM USE Christmas to re-evaluate your role as Police officers and the way you this job as you prepare for the new year, is this years Christmas message to the force from Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He gave the message during the Christmas Thanksgiving Service at the Fiji Police Headquarters on Friday.

"Christmas is a time to re-evaluate the way we have carried out our duties throughout the year and if we have not been honest with our calling, this is a time to seriously look at that, and prepare ourselves for another year of work," Mr Qiliho said.

"This is a time for forgiveness and remembering those that are less fortunate and irrespective of what others have done, forgive them and move on."

During the sermon, Force Chaplain Reverend Isireli Kacimaiwai reiterated the importance of Christmas and its significance to policing.

"God has placed us in the Fiji Police Force and irrespective of what is happening out there you must affirm that God has called you by name to be in the Fiji Police Force right now," Reverend Kacimaiwai said.

"Just as God has ordained a day for Jesus to be born, he has ordained our days to be here in the Fiji Police Force."

The Commissioner of Police asked senior officers to visit officers throughout the divisions.

"As part of the festive season operations, members of the Fiji Police Force will be pushed forward and deployed to ensure every Fijian and visitor to our shores is able to enjoy the Christmas long weekend without major incidents," a Police statement said.